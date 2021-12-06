COVID Panel To Meet Today, Likely To Discuss Booster Shots, Child Immunisation

India's expert panel on COVID-19 immunisation, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), is likely to decide on the requirement of additional doses of vaccines to the immunocompromised and take up the issue of child immunisation on Monday, 6 December.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
This comes at a time when a total of 21 cases of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, have been detected in the country over the last couple of days.
According to people familiar with the matter, the additional vaccine doses process is likely to be implemented in phases, with those at high-risk receiving priority.
The NTAGI, which advises the Union government on immunisation, including COVID-19 vaccination, "has been working on a comprehensive policy for both additional vaccine doses and vaccination among those less than 18 years of age," reported the daily.
The government has said that its priority remains to vaccinate the eligible population as fast as possible and that booster dose was not its focus currently.
"The policy will deal with who will require the vaccine, when and how. This needs to be seen in the context that a new variant is coming and with time only we will get to know more information about it. Therefore relevance and effectiveness of the current vaccines will also become apparent with time only," NK Arora, the chairperson of India's COVID-19 task force, had said earlier, according to ANI.
The NTAGI is also likely to take the matter of vaccinating children against COVID-19.
Even if the panel members reach a consensus on starting vaccination in children, the same is likely to be conducted in a phased manner, people in the know of the matter said, adding that the first phase is likely to include children with comorbidities.
The daily added that government experts were working on a list of comorbidities that could determine which children are first eligible for the vaccine.
On 29 November, Arora said a "comprehensive plan for immunizing 44 crore children" would soon be made public. He had said that children with comorbidities would be prioritised and vaccinated first, followed by healthy children.
Zydus Healthcare’s ZyCoV-D, the COVID-19 vaccine that was tested in children aged 12 years and above, is the only vaccine that has been approved for emergency use in India.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has maintained on several occasions that the decision to vaccinate children would not be taken in a hurry.
"The experts have to be fully convinced on the issue, as it is a matter of children," Mandaviya said at a recent media briefing. "The decision of the experts will be final on this."
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
