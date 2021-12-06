COVID Panel To Meet Today, Likely To Discuss Booster Shots, Child Immunisation

India's expert panel on COVID-19 immunisation, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), is likely to decide on the requirement of additional doses of vaccines to the immunocompromised and take up the issue of child immunisation on Monday, 6 December, Hindustan Times reported.

This comes at a time when a total of 21 cases of Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19, have been detected in the country over the last couple of days.

According to people familiar with the matter, the additional vaccine doses process is likely to be implemented in phases, with those at high-risk receiving priority.

The NTAGI, which advises the Union government on immunisation, including COVID-19 vaccination, "has been working on a comprehensive policy for both additional vaccine doses and vaccination among those less than 18 years of age," reported the daily.