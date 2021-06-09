92,596 New COVID Cases, 2,219 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.9 Cr

India on Wednesday, 9 June, reported 92,596 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,90,89,069. The death toll increased by 2,219 to 3,53,528.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 12,31,415 active cases across the country, while 2,75,04,126 patients have been discharged so far, with 1,62,664 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.