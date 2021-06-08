10,219 New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra, 231 in Delhi
COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination updates. | (Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore)
Maharashtra on Monday, 7 June, reported 10,219 new coronavirus cases and 154 deaths, taking the tally in the state to 58,42,000 and the death toll to 1,00,460.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 231 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.36 percent, and 36 fatalities.
- PM Modi on Monday announced centralisation of the COVID-19 vaccine drive, saying the Centre would take back control from the state for procuring the doses
- COVID-related restrictions have been extended till 15 June in Punjab, but some relaxations have been given
- Markets, malls, and the Metro were allowed to operate in Delhi from Monday with some conditions
- Maharashtra has a five-level unlock system in place, under which different areas of the state are having different degrees of restrictions
