1.52 Lakh New COVID Cases, 3,128 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.8 Cr

India on Monday reported 1,52,734 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,80,47,534. The death toll increased by 3,128 to 3,29,100.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 20,26,092 active cases, while 2,56,92,342 patients have been discharged so far, with 2,38,022 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the lowest daily new cases reported in 50 days, the Health Ministry pointed out.

"Active caseload further declines to 20,26,092 after cases decreased by 88,416 in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 91.60 percent. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.04 percent and daily positivity rate at 9.07 percent, less than 10 percent for seven consecutive days," it added.