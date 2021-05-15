3.26 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases in India, PM to Chair High-Level Meet

India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths on Saturday, 15 May, as per Union Health Ministry. The total active cases in the country stands at 36,73,802. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on the current situation and vaccination drive.
Earlier on Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that the COVID-19 situation in India remains “hugely concerning” as several states continue to see worrying number of cases, hospitalisation, and deaths.
He said that the WHO is responding to the surge seen in the cases in the country and has “shipped 1,000s of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field, masks and other medical supplies”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting on the current COVID situation in the country, reported ANI.
India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases and 3,890 deaths on Saturday, 15 May. The active caseload of the country stands at 36,73,802.
The World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday, 14 May, said that the COVID-19 situation in India remains “hugely concerning” as several states continue to see worrying number of cases, hospitalisation, and deaths.
He further pointed out that the situation was not restricted to India, but even “Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and Egypt are just some of the countries that are dealing with spikes in cases and hospitalisations.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 15 May 2021,09:00 AM IST