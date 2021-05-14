3.43 Lakh New COVID Cases, 4,000 Deaths in India; Tally at 2.4 Cr

India on Friday, 14 May, reported 3,43,144 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,40,46,809. The death toll increased by 4,000 to 2,62,317.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 37,04,893 active cases across the country, while 2,00,79,599 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,44,776 discharges reported in the last 24 hours. The active caseload dropped by 5,632 on Friday.
As many as 31,13,24,100 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India up till 13 May, of which 18,75,515 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
