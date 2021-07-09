43,393 New COVID-19 Cases, 911 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.07 Cr

India on Friday, 9 July, reported 43,393 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,07,52,950. The death toll increased by 911 to 4,05,939.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,58,727 active cases across the country, while 2,98,88,284 patients have been discharged so far, with 44,459 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.