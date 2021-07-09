43,393 New COVID-19 Cases, 911 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.07 Cr

COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination updates.
(Photo: PTI)
India on Friday, 9 July, reported 43,393 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,07,52,950. The death toll increased by 911 to 4,05,939.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,58,727 active cases across the country, while 2,98,88,284 patients have been discharged so far, with 44,459 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Delhi reported 93 new coronavirus cases, with a positivity rate of 0.12 percent, and three deaths on Thursday
Kerala on Thursday reported 13,772 new infections, taking the tally in the state to 30.25 lakh
More than 36.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January
As many as 42,70,16,605 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 8 July, of which 17,90,708 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
