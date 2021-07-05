39,796 New COVID-19 Cases, 723 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.05 Cr

COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination updates. Image used for representational purpose.
(Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore)
India on Monday, 5 July, reported 39,796 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,05,85,229. The death toll increased by 723 to 4,02,728.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,82,071 active cases across the country, while 2,97,00,430 patients have been discharged so far, with 42,352 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,336 new coronavirus cases and 123 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 60,98,177 and the death toll to 1,23,030
Delhi recorded 94 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.13 percent, and seven deaths on Sunday
Delhi has further relaxed COVID-19 curbs from Monday, with stadiums and sports complexes allowed to reopen on a normal basis, but without spectators
Weekend lockdown has been removed from 13 districts of Jammu and Kashmir
No new case of coronavirus was reported in Mumbai's Dharavi on Sunday, ANI reported, citing the BMC
As many as 41,97,77,457 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 4 July, of which 15,22,504 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
Published: 05 Jul 2021,08:29 AM IST