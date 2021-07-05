39,796 New COVID-19 Cases, 723 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.05 Cr

India on Monday, 5 July, reported 39,796 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,05,85,229. The death toll increased by 723 to 4,02,728.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,82,071 active cases across the country, while 2,97,00,430 patients have been discharged so far, with 42,352 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.