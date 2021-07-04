43,071 New COVID-19 Cases, 955 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.05 Cr

India on Sunday, 4 July, reported 43,071 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,05,45,433. The death toll increased by 955 to 4,02,005.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,85,350 active cases across the country, while 2,96,58,078 patients have been discharged so far, with 52,299 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.