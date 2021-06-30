45,951 New COVID Cases, 817 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.03 Cr

India on Wednesday, 30 June, reported 45,951 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,03,62,848. The death toll increased by 817 to 3,98,454.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,37,064 active cases across the country, while 2,94,27,330 patients have been discharged so far, with 60,729 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.