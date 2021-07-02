46,617 New COVID-19 Cases; 853 Deaths See India Cross 4 Lakh Toll

India on Friday, 2 July, reported 46,617 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,04,58,251. The death toll increased by 853 to 4,00,312.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,09,637 active cases across the country, while 2,95,48,302 patients have been discharged so far, with 59,384 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.