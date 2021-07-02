46,617 New COVID-19 Cases; 853 Deaths See India Cross 4 Lakh Toll

COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination updates. Image used for representational purposes.
India on Friday, 2 July, reported 46,617 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,04,58,251. The death toll increased by 853 to 4,00,312.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,09,637 active cases across the country, while 2,95,48,302 patients have been discharged so far, with 59,384 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 9,195 new coronavirus cases
Delhi reported 93 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.12 percent, and four deaths on Thursday
More than 34 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January
As many as 41,42,51,520 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 1 July, of which 18,80,026 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
