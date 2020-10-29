India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 8 Mn-Mark with 49,881 New Cases

India on Thursday, 29 October, reported 49,881 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 80,40,203. The death toll increased by 517 to 1,20,527.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 6,03,687 active cases across the country, while 73,15,989 patients have been discharged so far.

The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 6.03 lakh now.