1.03 Lakh New COVID Cases in India, Biggest One-Day Rise So Far

India on Monday, 5 April, reported 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,25,89,067. The death toll increased by 478 to 1,65,101.

The is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 7,41,830 active cases across the country, while 1,16,82,136 patients have been discharged so far, with 52,847 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.