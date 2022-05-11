'COVID-19 Compounded the Challenge of Fighting Global Warming': Environment Min

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday, 10 May, addressed the opening plenary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) Conference of Parties, and said that the COVID-19 pandemic had compounded the challenge of fighting global warming.

"(COVID-19) has compounded the challenge of fighting global warming as economic pressures have delayed or slowed climate action across the world," a government press release quoted Yadav as saying.

The Union minister, also India's COP president, was attending the 15th session of the UNCCD in Cote d'Ivoire.

Speaking on India’s presidency of the COP since 2019, the minister said that India has made significant progress in its commitment to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

He stated, “Over 229 million Soil Health Cards have been issued to farmers between 2015 and 2019 and this programme has led to a decline of 8-10 percent in the use of chemical fertilisers and also raised productivity by 5-6 percent."