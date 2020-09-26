Mathura Mosque Illegal: ‘Friend’ of Lord Krishna Moves Local Court

A suit has been filed in a local Mathura court on behalf of Hindu Deity, Lord Shri Krishna Virajman, seeking to reclaim ownership over the entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhumi land as well the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid located right next to the Shri Krishna temple complex at Mathura, reported Bar & Bench. The suit was filed by Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihorti, who calls himself the ‘next friend’ of Lord Krishna, as well as six other devotees of the deity. Seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid, the suit says that the structure was built following illegal encroachment.

“illegally raised by Committee of Management of alleged Trust Masjid Idgah with the consent of Sunni Central Board of Waqf land Khewat No.255 (Two Hundred Fifty Five) at Katra Keshav Dev city Mathura belonging to deity Shree Krishna Virajman.” The suit, as quoted by Bar & Bench.

Further, the suit alleged that the Committee of Management of alleged Trust Masjid Idgah, with the help of some Muslims, had illegally built the super structure and encroached on land belonging to the Shree Krishna Janmasthan Trust and the deity. The suit also claims that the Committee of Management of alleged Trust Masjid Idgah had entered into an ‘illegal compromise’ with the Society Shree Krishna Janamasthan Seva Sangh October 1968 and “played fraud upon the Court, the plaintiff Deities and devotees with a view to capture and grab the property in question." Interestingly, the Supreme Court in its Ayodhya verdict had specifically affirmed the status of the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 which protects existing religious structures from such claims.