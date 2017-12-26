Couple Who Lost Everything to Tsunami Are Now Parents to 36 Kids

On 26 December 2004, which also happened to be Parameshwaran's (Appa’s) birthday, he and his three children and seven relatives went to the beach to play. Disaster struck and the tsunami waves engulfed them all, leaving only him alive. He says he still can't figure out how his son slipped out of his hand and got washed away by the waves.

Him and his wife were on the brink of committing suicide when they decided to go and see how devastated the rest of their town was.

Walking through the streets of Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, they saw bodies strewn all over, babies wailing near their dead mothers and children walking around looking for their parents.