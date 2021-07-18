41,157 New COVID Cases in India; 2 Cases Found in Tokyo Olympic Village

India on Sunday, 18 July, reported 41,157 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,11,06,065. The death toll increased by 518 to 4,13,609.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,22,660 active cases across the country, while 3,02,69,796 patients have been discharged so far, with 42,004 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, two athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village, news agency AFP reported quoting officials.
On Saturday, Delhi reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, 91 recoveries, and 4 deaths
Kerala reported 16,148 new COVID-19 cases, 13,197 recoveries, and 114 deaths on Saturday
As many as 44,20,21,954 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 16 July, of which 19,98,715 samples were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said
The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state till 31 July, with some more relaxations granted
Two athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village, news agency AFP reported quoting officials on Sunday, 18 July.
The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start on 23 July and conclude on 8 August.
The Delhi government has ordered the closure of Sarojini Nagar’s Export Market until further orders for reportedly violating COVID norms, ANI reported. Meanwhile, market associations of Sarojini Nagar have called for a meeting on Sunday, 18 July.
Published: 18 Jul 2021,08:45 AM IST