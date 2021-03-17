43% Week-on-Week Rise in New COVID Cases, Deaths up by 37%: Centre

India has seen a nearly 43 percent week-on-week increase in new coronavirus cases and a nearly 37 percent week-on-week increase in new deaths, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during a government briefing on Wednesday, 17 March.

The lowest point of daily coronavirus cases count was 9 February, he said, adding that 70 districts across 16 states have seen an increase in infections by 150 percent in 15 days, from 1 to 15 March.

Bhushan said that 60 percent of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra. In Punjab, the positivity rate is 6.8 percent, which he said was worrying and said that it was due to a lack of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Though states are seeing a surge in cases, the mortality rate remains less than two percent.