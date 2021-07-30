44,230 New COVID Cases, 555 Deaths in India; Active Cases at 4.05 L

COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine updates. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
India on Friday, 30 July, reported 44,230 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,15,72,344. The death toll increased by 555 to 4,23,217.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,05,155 active cases across the country, while 3,07,43,972 patients have been discharged so far, with 42,360 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Kerala recorded the highest number of cases among states on Thursday, with 22,064 new infections, followed by Maharashtra at 7,242.
More than 45.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January.
