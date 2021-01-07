20,346 New COVID-19 Cases in India; Discharged Tally over 1 Crore

A total of 17,84,00,995 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6 January, of which 9,37,590 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to less than 2.5 lakh now.