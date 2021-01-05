India’s Tally Over 1.03 Crore With 16,374 New COVID-19 Cases

India, on Tuesday, 5 January, reported 16,374 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,03,56,844. The death toll increased by 201 to 1,49,850.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,31,036 active cases, while 99,75,958 patients have been discharged. A total of 29,091 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
A total of 17,65,31,997 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 4 January, of which 8,96,236 had been tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to less than 2.5 lakh now.
Published: 05 Jan 2021,09:59 AM IST