16,504 New Cases Take India’s COVID-19 Tally To Over 1.03 Crore

India on Monday, 4 January, reported 16,504 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,03,40,469. The death toll increased by 214 to 1,49,649.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,43,953 active cases across the country, while 99,46,867 patients have been discharged. A total of 19,557 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.