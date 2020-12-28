20,021 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 1.02 Crore

India on Monday, 28 December, reported 20,021 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,02,07,871. The death toll increased by 279 to 1,47,901.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,77,301 active cases across the country, while 97,82,669 have been discharged. A total of 21,131 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
A total of 16,88,18,054 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 27 December, of which 7,15,397 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to below three lakh now.
Published: 28 Dec 2020,10:13 AM IST