20,021 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 1.02 Crore

A total of 16,88,18,054 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 27 December, of which 7,15,397 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to below three lakh now.