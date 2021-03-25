53,476 New COVID Cases in India, Biggest One-Day Spike in 5 Months

India on Thursday, 25 March, reported 53,476 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,17,87,534. The death toll increased by 251 to 1,60,692.
This is the biggest one-day rise in cases since 23 October.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,95,192 active cases, while 1,12,31,650 patients have been discharged, with 26,490 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
A total of 23,75,03,882 samples have been tested up to 24 March, of which 10,65,021 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
India's coronavirus curve had been steadily declining after reaching a peak of 90,000-plus cases in September. However, cases started increasing again rapidly last month, with Maharashtra leading the surge.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined