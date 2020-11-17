India’s Daily COVID Cases Fall Below 30,000-Mark; 449 New Deaths

Tuesday’s spike was the lowest in more than four months.

India on Tuesday, 17 November, reported 29,163 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 88,74,290. The death toll increased by 449 to 1,30,519.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,53,401 active cases across the country, while 82,90,370 patients have been discharged.

A total of 12,65,42,907 samples have been tested for COVID19 up to 16 November, of which, 8,44,382 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said,