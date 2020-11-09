45,903 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 85.5 L; 1.26 L Deaths

Globally, coronavirus cases have now crossed the grim milestone of 50 million, with over 12,55,000 deaths reported.

India on Monday, 9 November, reported 45,903 cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 85,53,657. The death toll increased by 490 to 1,26,611.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 5,09,673 active cases across the country, while 79,17,373 patients have been discharged.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 5.09 lakh now.