Over 1.45 Lakh New COVID Cases in India, Biggest 1-Day Rise So Far

India on Saturday reported 1,45,384 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,32,05,926. The death toll increased by 794 to 1,68,436. This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 10,46,631 active cases across the country, while 1,19,90,859 patients have been discharged, with 77,567 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, more than 9.80 crore vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began on 16 January.