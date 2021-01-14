Consider Age, Health of Varavara Rao, We Are All Human: HC To NIA

The veteran Telugu poet – who is currently incarcerated in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case and has been in Taloja jail, Navi Mumbai since late 2018 – was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on 18 November for poor health after the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to transfer him to Nanavati Hospital, a private medical facility as a ‘special case’ and not a precedent.

The Maharashtra government has also agreed to bear the cost of his treatment.

According to authorities, 81-year-old Rao’s alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune in 2017 triggered violence between Maratha and Dalit groups near Bhima Koregaon village on 1 January 2018, reported Scroll.



Varavara Rao is one of India’s revolutionary poets and has authored 13 collections of poetry and 16 books of prose, including seven books of literary criticism, in Telugu. A collection of his letters from prison, ‘Captive Imagination,’ was published by Penguin.