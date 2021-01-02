No Purpose: Karti Chidambaram Slams ‘Jumbo’ TN Cong Poll Committee

Congress in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, 2 January, announced a jumbo panel of vice-presidents and general secretaries ahead of the state Assembly polls, scheduled for April-May this year.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, however, slammed the move, stating that such huge committees ‘do not serve any purpose and diminishes accountability.’
The Congress has appointed 32 vice-presidents, 57 general secretaries, 104 secretaries, 56 executive committee members, 32 ex-officio members, one treasurer and 200 odd other members to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.
“None will have any authority which means no accountability,” his tweet read.
Chidambaram also tagged a host of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, in his tweet.
Tamil Nadu goes to polls in a few months from now. The Congress is allying with DMK, as it has done for years in the state.
Published: undefined