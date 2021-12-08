Suspension of 12 MPs ‘Unprecedented & Unacceptable’: Sonia Gandhi

File image of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, at a general body meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) on Wednesday, 8 December, termed the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs as "unprecedented and unacceptable" and added that it violates both the Constitution and rules.
Further, speaking on recent killings of over 13 civilians in Nagaland, Gandhi said, as per news agency ANI:
"Government regret over Nagaland incident not enough, credible steps (need to) be taken to prevent recurrence of such tragedies."
Meanwhile, Parliament witnessed protests by Opposition MPs demanding revocation of the suspension of the MPs.
On Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, referring to the central government missing the data on farmers' deaths, had said, "Around 700 farmers were martyred during the farmers' agitation. PM apologised to the nation and farmers of the nation. He accepted that he made a mistake. On 30 November Agriculture Minister was asked a question – how many farmers died in the agitation? He said he doesn't have any data."
Gandhi added that they have the list of names and demanded that the kin of the farmers who died while protesting the Centre's three farm laws should be given compensation and jobs.
She added, “The steps it has recently taken to reduce petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices are totally insufficient and inadequate. As usual, the government has passed on the responsibility for duty cuts to financially strapped state governments.”
(With inputs from ANI.)
