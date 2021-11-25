12 of 18 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya Set To Join Trinamool Congress: Reports

FIle image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Twelve of the 18 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, are set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, 25 November, PTI reported.
"Twelve MLAs of the Congress out of 17 in Meghalaya have decided to join the TMC. We will formally join the TMC under the leadership of former CM Mukul Sangma," Shangpliang, the MLA from Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills said late on Wednesday night, reported PTI.
The Congress MLAs will join the TMC at an event at 1 pm on Thursday.
Around 10 pm on Wednesday, the Meghalaya MLAs submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and informed him of their change of status, sources said, reported NDTV.
This comes at a time when TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi on a three-day visit, pushing for a united opposition.
The TMC has been in an expansion mode after having defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal elections earlier this year.
Of the 12 Congress legislators who are supposed to join the Trinamool, eight MLAs are from Garo Hills, while four are from Khasi Jaintia hills, IANS reported.
Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma was said to be upset over the appointment of Shillong Lok Sabha Member Vincent H Pala as the state Congress President in September.
Meanwhile, the TMC has made three key acquisitions for Haryana and Punjab, including former cricketer Kirti Azad, Rahul Gandhi’s former aide Ashok Tanwar, and former Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Verma from the Janata Dal (United).
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV and IANS.)
