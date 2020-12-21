‘Epitome of Commitment’: Congress Leader Motilal Vora Dies at 93

Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away at Delhi's Fortis Escort Hospital on Monday, 21 December, from post-COVID-19 complications. The veteran leader had turned 93 on Sunday.

He was admitted to Fortis Escort Hospital on Saturday after experiencing breathing difficulties, reported The Hindu. He also experienced urinary infection and was put on ventilator support according to India Today.

He was previously admitted at AIMMS in October after testing Covid-19 positive but was later discharged after recovering.