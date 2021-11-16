Congress Infighting: Mumbai Youth Wing President Writes Letter to Sonia Gandhi

Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeeshan Siddique.
(Photo: Twitter/@zeeshan_iyc
Infighting among Congress has now begun in Mumbai, with Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeeshan Siddique writing a complaint letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi against Mumbai unit president Bhai Jagtap.
A ‘pad yatra’ was organised by the Mumbai Congress on Sunday, 14 November, against the rising inflation in the country under the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.
Siddique, who is an MLA from Bandra West, wrote in the letter that he was not invited to this rally. Despite this, he joined the rally.
Further, Siddique has claimed that Jagtap made objectionable statements about his religion and humiliated him in front of everyone.
Though surprised by this behaviour, Siddique did not react to the situation to retain the image of the party from being spoiled, he said. Siddique claims that other Mumbai Congress workers have also complained of Jagtap's behaviour.
Siddique has demanded strict action against Bhai Jagtap, saying, “If he can treat an MLA and Mumbai Youth Wing President like this then how will a common supporter feel safe in the party.”
Siddique had written a letter against Jagtap in June as well, complaining about the discrimination in the party and claiming that he was not invited for any programme of the party.
Meanwhile, Jagtap has recently appointed people in the party who had earlier worked against the Congress party and Siddique during the Assembly elections.
Elections for the post of president of Mumbai Congress Youth Wing were held in early 2021. At that time, then Youth Wing President Suraj Thakur had met with Siddique in the elections.
Thakur, who has been close to Bhai Jagtap, strongly opposed Siddique internally.
But Siddique won and became the president of Mumbai Youth Wing. Since then, friction between Mumbai Congress and the Youth Wing has existed.
