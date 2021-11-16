Congress Infighting: Mumbai Youth Wing President Writes Letter to Sonia Gandhi

Infighting among Congress has now begun in Mumbai, with Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeeshan Siddique writing a complaint letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi against Mumbai unit president Bhai Jagtap.

A ‘pad yatra’ was organised by the Mumbai Congress on Sunday, 14 November, against the rising inflation in the country under the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Siddique, who is an MLA from Bandra West, wrote in the letter that he was not invited to this rally. Despite this, he joined the rally.