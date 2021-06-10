Party Needs ‘Major Surgery’: Cong Leaders After Prasada’s Exit

Kapil Sibal, another senior party leader and a member of the ‘G-23’, also offered insight saying that it is time for the top leadership to “listen,” and expressed disapproval of "Prasada Ram politics based on personal gain" rather than ideology, NDTV reported.

Emphasising his refusal to change political alliances, he said, “If the party for some reason tells me we don't need you, I will leave it. I am not in it for myself, but I will never in my life over my dead body join the BJP who I have opposed since my birth as a politician. That's my issue with Jitin Prasada," the report added.

He also added that issues within the party must be “addressed as quickly as possible” and offered his insight on the tensions within the party, “Don't ask me, ask whoever has to address them. The Congress must become the grand old party that it was. For that we need reforms. We are fighting within the system we have continued to raise issues. If the head stops listening, the organisation will decline. All that we want is that the Congress party should listen to us."

The former Union minister asserted that people are losing faith in principled politics, saying that he doesn’t blame Prasada for his exit, but objects to his reasons to do so.