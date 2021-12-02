Don't See Congress Winning 300 Seats in 2024: Sr Party Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday, 1 December, said he does not see the Congress party winning 300 seats in the 2024 General Elections.
The former J&K Chief Minister was speaking on reversing the government's decision on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir during a rally in the Poonch district of the state.
Reacting to the same, the Congress party said his comments were made in a particular context and should not be taken beyond that.
Azad's comments came on a day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said there was "no United Progressive Alliance (UPA) now" after meeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai.
