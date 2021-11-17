'Conduct of Legislators in the House Should Follow Indian Values': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 17 November, stated that democracy is ingrained in India's system, and that doing one's duty should be the mantra for the country for the next twenty-five years.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
Speaking at the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, PM Modi said:
The prime minister insisted that the traditions and systems of the Houses of the country's legislatures should be inherently Indian.
Modi further proposed that separate time should be demarcated within the Parliament for quality debates, wherein traditions of dignity and seriousness are scrupulously followed, with no one taking political jibes. "In a way, it should be the ‘healthy time’ of the House, a healthy day," he said.
The prime minister, during his address, also emphasised that the next 25 years were very important for India. He said that for the coming few decades, the parliamentarians of the country have to abide by the mantra of "duty, duty, duty."
