'Conduct of Legislators in the House Should Follow Indian Values': PM Modi

Modi further proposed that separate time should be demarcated within the Parliament for quality debates, wherein traditions of dignity and seriousness are scrupulously followed, with no one taking political jibes. "In a way, it should be the ‘healthy time’ of the House, a healthy day," he said.

The prime minister, during his address, also emphasised that the next 25 years were very important for India. He said that for the coming few decades, the parliamentarians of the country have to abide by the mantra of "duty, duty, duty."