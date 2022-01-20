'Concrete Offer Made to Congress': TMC's Pavan Varma Responds to Alliance Remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 10 January, had met senior party leaders P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal to come up with strategies ahead of the upcoming Goa Assembly elections.
"I met Mr Chidambaram in Delhi in December. I made a concrete offer to the Congress," said Trinamool Congress leader Pavan Varma, refuting Congress leader P Chidambaram’s comment on “non concrete offer for an alliance” in the poll-bound state of Goa, reported NDTV.
Speaking to NDTV, Verma said, "I am dismayed, disappointed and also surprised at the manner in which Mr Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader who has been finance minister and home minister, is attempting to mislead people.”
As Goa heads to polls in February-March 2022, rumours regarding a possible alliance between the TMC and Congress started churning, with P Chidambaram on 14 January stating that “if anyone wanted to support the anti-BJP front, they could reach out to the Congress”.
However, during an interview with a local Goan TV channel, the veteran Congress leaders stated that though the TMC had hinted at an alliance, no definite plans were put on the table for the same.
"The TMC may have hinted at a desire to form an alliance, it is not clear what they have in mind. It is not clear whether they will be the lead party in forming the alliance, it is not clear whether they want to contest a large number of seats, it is also not clear why they are poaching on Congress members,” he said.
Mr Chidambaram further critiqued the TMC, pointing out their “aggressive pre-poll campaigns” in Goa and that parties should reflect on the fact that they would need to work with the Congress in order to challenge the ruling BJP.
The remark triggered a retaliation from TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who took to Twitter on 14 January, stating that the TMC had indeed made an alliance offer to the Congress.
"1. AITC already made formal & definitive offer to INC on Goa to defeat BJP. 2. INC leadership asked for time to revert. This was almost 2 weeks ago. 3. If Mr. Chidambaram not aware of details he should talk to his leadership rather than making these statements [sic]," Moitra said in a tweet.
