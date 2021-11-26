'Colonial Mindset, Unfair Burden of Climate Action': Modi on Constitution Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a function to commemorate the Constitution Day at Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday.
(Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist)
Addressing the plenary hall of Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for a second time on the occasion of the Constitution Day on Friday, 26 November, and said that a colonial mindset still prevailed among developed nations.
"This [colonial] mindset is giving rise to many distortions. We can see a clear example of this in the hurdles cropping up in the development journey of developing nations," the PM stated, news agency ANI reported.
Elaborating on the hindrances posed by the 'developed nations', he said that attempts are being made to disrupt the path and resources for developing nations.
"In past decades, a web of different terminologies was spun for this. But the aim has always been one — to stop the progress of developing nations," Modi asserted, ANI quoted.
Speaking on global action directed towards climate change, the PM claimed that the issue of environment is "being attempted to be hijacked" for impeding growth of nations like India.
Expounding on this, he said, "We saw an example of this in the recent COP26 Summit. If we talk of absolute cumulative emissions, developed nations have caused 15 times more emissions than India since 1850 to date."
Saying that "obstacles are being created in development of our nation", he added that India is "judged" on parametres of other countries.
In the presence of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, the PM said, "Judiciary and executive were birthed from the Constitution, so we are twins and even though we look different, we are from the same source."
Constitution Day, which was celebrated on 26 November 2015 for the first time, is also called Samvidhan Diwas and National Law Day. This day aims to promote constitutional values among the citizens of India.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)