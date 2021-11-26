'Colonial Mindset, Unfair Burden of Climate Action': Modi on Constitution Day

Elaborating on the hindrances posed by the 'developed nations', he said that attempts are being made to disrupt the path and resources for developing nations.

"In past decades, a web of different terminologies was spun for this. But the aim has always been one — to stop the progress of developing nations," Modi asserted, ANI quoted.

Speaking on global action directed towards climate change, the PM claimed that the issue of environment is "being attempted to be hijacked" for impeding growth of nations like India.

Expounding on this, he said, "We saw an example of this in the recent COP26 Summit. If we talk of absolute cumulative emissions, developed nations have caused 15 times more emissions than India since 1850 to date."

Saying that "obstacles are being created in development of our nation", he added that India is "judged" on parametres of other countries.