Of Lords & Lores: Why Colonial-Era Forest Rest Houses Need to Be Preserved

Wildlife historian Raza Kazmi, the best authority on India's jungle legacy, finds these rest houses fascinating. Kazmi, who has visited some 200 of them over the years, said that one could trace the history of why these were built and who stayed in them.

"The Supkhar bungalow in Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, was constructed for the shooting expedition of the viceroy in 1910. Some of Jim Corbett and Kenneth Anderson's shikar stories revolve around these colonial bungalows, too. For instance, the Kanda man-eater was shot close to the Kanda forest bungalow," he explained.

In the Man-Eaters of Kumaon, Corbett writes of a two-roomed forest bungalow he stayed at, where a deputation of villagers brought him the news about the man-eater. He also mentions the Dhikala forest bungalow inside Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in the same book.