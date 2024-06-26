Of Lords & Lores: Why Colonial-Era Forest Rest Houses Need to Be Preserved

Colonial rest houses across India's forests are steeped in lore and carry forward interesting tales. Some of these buildings, popularly known as dak bungalows, are even said to be haunted, especially those situated in the hills.
(Photo: Deepanwita Gita Niyogi)
One morning, as this reporter was in the middle of a conversation with Bishnu Saha, the caretaker in charge of the Sukna forest rest house near Siliguri in West Bengal, we couldn't help but stop and listen to the slow whistling sound in the air.
The Sukna forest rest house near Siliguri.
The toy rain track outside the Sukna bungalow.
Post-Independence, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited Sukna with his daughter Indira Gandhi in 1954. This fact is recorded in the dining room of the well-preserved rest house.
Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had visited Sukna in 1954.
Detailed woodwork at the Sukna rest house.
The toy train on its way in Sukna.
Wildlife historian Raza Kazmi, the best authority on India's jungle legacy, finds these rest houses fascinating. Kazmi, who has visited some 200 of them over the years, said that one could trace the history of why these were built and who stayed in them.
"The Supkhar bungalow in Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, was constructed for the shooting expedition of the viceroy in 1910. Some of Jim Corbett and Kenneth Anderson's shikar stories revolve around these colonial bungalows, too. For instance, the Kanda man-eater was shot close to the Kanda forest bungalow," he explained.
In the Man-Eaters of Kumaon, Corbett writes of a two-roomed forest bungalow he stayed at, where a deputation of villagers brought him the news about the man-eater. He also mentions the Dhikala forest bungalow inside Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in the same book.
Beat guard Brijbhushan Manikpuri told The Quint that these were built for the purpose of hunting, and forest officers used to stay in them.
The Chhaparwa forest bungalow at Achanakmar in Chhattisgarh.
One of them located in the Chhaparwa range is supposedly haunted. The others are at Lamni, Surhi, and Achanakmar. All of them were built between 1911 and 1914. According to Manikpuri, they were originally made of brick and wood.
Over the years, some colonial forest rest houses have been caught up in time's warp. A few have been restored to their original glory.
A sure-shot way to protect these structures is renovation of course, but at times, they are ruined in the process and their historical value is erased. Kazmi said that if they were declared a 'heritage property', they would not be tinkered with.
The Mukki forest rest house in Kanha was built in 1909.
Kazmi recently experienced a stay at the Sakata forest rest house in the Pench Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh which has been remarkably restored keeping its past glory alive. Pench is also known for the legacy of Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book.
"At Sakata and Rukhad (also at Pench), the structural integrity of the rest houses has been maintained. They weren't modernised but restored to their original shapes the way any historical building should be restored," Kazmi said.
A view of Rukhad inside Pench.
Rajnish Singh, the deputy director of Pench, said that there are too many colonial forest rest houses across India and funds for renovation are often limited.
Singh said that while Sakata was done in terracotta, Rukhad was renovated in white theme. Conservation architects were not involved. The forest department was involved in conceptualisation to execution.
A wooden staff quarter in north Bengal.
In eastern India, the forest rest house at Nilpara, near the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district, West Bengal, is also a colonial time piece built in 1864. It was renovated in 2014 on the completion of its 150 years. Though there are villages around it, it offers a peaceful stay amidst nature.
A glimpse of trees and bougainvillea shrubs from the balcony having rustic green wooden railings is a charming prospect.
The Nilpara forest rest house in Alipurduar.
The Nilpara forest rest house in Alipurduar.
A view from the balcony at Nilpara.
Forest rest houses carry with them bits of history and are part of India's forest legacy. According to Kazmi, officers had a knack for selecting particular sites to build these rest houses.
The Pal forest rest house in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra overlooks the Suki River. In the peak of the monsoon, sitting in the upper floor brings out the emerald colour of the rain-washed forest, the slate grey sky, and the silvery waters rushing on furiously.
A view from the Pal forest rest house in Jalgaon.
A view of the Pal forest rest house in Jalgaon.
A view from the Pal forest rest house in Jalgaon.
Jamir Shaikh, the divisional forest officer of Jalgaon, said the Pal forest rest house is a colonial building, but repair work has been carried out from time to time. It looks a bit modern now. Shaikh's official residence, however, dates back to 1908, and the structure is intact.
In the northern part of Bengal, many of the forest staff quarters originally built of wood can still be seen. With picture-perfect settings, they take one back to a different era just like the rest houses. Many of them, which used to stand on wooden poles, are now supported by concrete pillars, thus marring the charming prospect they once offered.
