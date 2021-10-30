Coalition Government With Congress as Major Party Will Come in 2024: Sanjay Raut

File photo of Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at the Opposition meet on 3 August.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@incindia)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, 30 October, said that a coalition government with Congress as a major party will come to power in 2024, reported news agency PTI.
"No government can be formed without Congress, which is a major and deeply-rooted party in the country. Congress is the main opposition party too. Others are regional parties," the MP was quoted as saying by the news agency at a lecture organised by the Pune press club.
Taking a potshot at its former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raut said that if the BJP claims to be the world's biggest party but if it loses election then it will become an Opposition party.
Speaking about the upcoming Assembly elections in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has a BJP government, Raut said that the party is a small player in the state but will contest elections.
Raut also spoke about the role of the media and said, "After a newspaper reported about corpses floating in the Ganga river (during the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic) the Income Tax department raided the offices of that newspaper."
He also alleged that the ministers are being asked to keep their distance from journalists as the government "fears that things might come out".
(With inputs from PTI)
