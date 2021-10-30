Coalition Government With Congress as Major Party Will Come in 2024: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, 30 October, said that a coalition government with Congress as a major party will come to power in 2024, reported news agency PTI.

"No government can be formed without Congress, which is a major and deeply-rooted party in the country. Congress is the main opposition party too. Others are regional parties," the MP was quoted as saying by the news agency at a lecture organised by the Pune press club.

Taking a potshot at its former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raut said that if the BJP claims to be the world's biggest party but if it loses election then it will become an Opposition party.