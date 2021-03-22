Uddhav to Convene Maha Law Dept Meet Over Allegations on Deshmukh

Amid the controversy over former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter levelling corruption charges against state Home Minister Anil Deskhmukh, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray convened a review meeting of the state’s Law and Judiciary department at his residence on Monday, 22 March.

The meeting, which will be held at 4:30 pm, is expected to discuss the legal aspects of Param Bir Singh’s letter. This comes after Home Minister Deshmukh held a meeting with Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Jai Jeet Singh on Monday.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar addressed the Press on Monday, saying that Param Bir’s allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were vague and that there was no question of the latter’s resignation.

Stressing that the allegations cast against Deshmukh do not stand, he added that only a thorough probe, ordered by the chief minister can bring out the truth.