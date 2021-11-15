Clash Erupts Between ABVP and JNU Students Union Over Room Booked for Programme

‘Chaotic and Goonda Elements’: ABVP

Meanwhile, in a tweet in Hindi, ABVP said, “The Left has once again shown their true face by attacking the ABVP workers meeting in JNU. ABVP strongly condemns the attack on JNU workers and demands from JNU Administration and Delhi Police to take strict action against such chaotic and goonda elements.”

Further claiming that the left parties assaulted students for holding a meeting at the student activities centre, the ABVP said in a statement, “The JNUSU and the left parties have brought out the decree that only JNUSU president can give permissions for using the student activities centre. And, to impose this, they resorted to collective violence on ABVP activists having a peaceful gathering in the Teflas.”

The Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) into the incident, Financial Express reported.