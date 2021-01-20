CJI Defends Farm Laws Committee Ahead of Next SC Hearing

“Just because a person has expressed a view on the matter, that is not a disqualification to be a member of the committee,” Chief Justice of India SA Bobde was quoted by the Bar and Bench.
The oral observation comes days after Bharatiya Kisan Union (Mann) President Bhupinder Singh Mann recused himself from the Supreme Court-appointed panel to resolve the stand-off between protesting farmers and the central government.
The Supreme Court had on 11 January stayed the implementation of the three controversial farm laws and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the crisis.
The observation comes after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) filed a plea before the SC, seeking reconstitution of the committee as Mann had recused himself and other members were known for taking positions in support of the controversial farm laws.
The CJI said that members of a Committee are not Judges, and they may very well change their opinions. Merely because a person has expressed some views on a matter does not mean he cannot be appointed on a committee for resolving the issue, the report added.
The report read that the CJI made the remarks while the bench was hearing the suo moto matter on steps to expedite criminal trials, not related to the farm laws.
"How is this a disqualification? Just because a person has expressed a view on the matter, that is not a disqualification to be a member of committee. Generally, there is a peculiar lack of comprehension about the constitution of a committee. They are not judges."
Clarifying that his remarks are not only in context to the instant case but is a general observation, he added: "We are talking of a general misunderstanding. Committee members are not judges. They can change their views.”
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 12 January, issued a notice on the Delhi Police's application seeking to stop the tractor rally planned by protesting farmers on Republic Day.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench.)
Published: undefined