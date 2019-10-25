Let This Diwali Shed Light on Some Misunderstood Words

And now, a topic that divides the best of friends whether or not they have ever been there – no, we are not trying to define Kashmir, we are trying to check in with the word ‘normal’ to see if it’s doing okay. Clearly, we have a slight double standard on what is called normal for us versus what's normal for others. While WiFi, phones and shops open during the day are all what we call normal, somehow, communication restrictions and detained politicians are all considered ‘normal’ for Kashmiris.

Is their ‘normal’ (not our ‘normal’) the new ‘normal’?