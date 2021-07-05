Amid Split in LJP, Chirag Paswan Kicks Off 'Ashirwad Yatra'

Chirag Paswan, former president of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), on Monday 5 July, kicked off the 'Ashirwad Yatra' – a roadshow to rally the party’s supporters and regain political ground in Bihar after a split in the LJP.

"I am beginning the Ashirwad yatra from Hajipur because it was my father's work land. We will hold this yatra in every district. Our only aim is to take everyone's blessings. I don't have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me," Paswan told news agency ANI.