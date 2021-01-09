Chinese Soldier Held on the Indian Side of LAC in Ladakh

A Chinese soldier was apprehended on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the area South of Pangong Tso Lake during the early hours of 8 January, an official said.

The soldier was taken into custody by the troops deployed in the area and he is being dealt with as per the procedure.

“Troops from either side are deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops. The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid-down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated,” the official added.