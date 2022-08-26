Chinese Manjha: 'My Neck Was Bleeding, the Pain Was Indescribable'

One of The Quint's employees, Mansi Dwivedi, was driving her scooty a little slower than usual, when, upon reaching Noida's Maharaja Agrasen Marg, she felt something strange around her neck – like a rope was tugging on her.

Soon after the initial feeling, Mansi felt like something was slitting her throat, and she immediately stopped her vehicle in panic.

Amidst the chaos, another bike rammed into her scooty, and Mansi found out that a manjha was entwined around her neck.