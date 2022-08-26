Chinese Manjha: 'My Neck Was Bleeding, the Pain Was Indescribable'

The sharp strings are glass-coated and pose a danger to humans, animals, and birds.
One of The Quint's employees, Mansi Dwivedi, was driving her scooty a little slower than usual, when, upon reaching Noida's Maharaja Agrasen Marg, she felt something strange around her neck – like a rope was tugging on her.
Soon after the initial feeling, Mansi felt like something was slitting her throat, and she immediately stopped her vehicle in panic.
Amidst the chaos, another bike rammed into her scooty, and Mansi found out that a manjha was entwined around her neck.
"My neck was bleeding, and the plain was indescribable. I tried to break the manjha but I couldn't do it. Eventually, I used my bike keys to cut the Chinese manjha," Mansi told The Quint.
Over the course of this year, Chinese manjha has been the cause of five deaths in the country.
More recently, a 26-year-old businessman died after his neck was allegedly slit by a manjha in Shahdara's Mansarovar Park area on 14 August, news agency PTI quoted the police as saying.
The deceased, Abhishek Kumar, ran a tent business. The police added that four people had so far been killed in a similar manner this year.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said:
Kumar was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors said he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before he succumbed to the injury.
A case was registered in the matter.
Meanwhile, as per another PTI report, the police arrested five shopkeepers from northeast Delhi, after they were found with nearly 600 rolls of the banned kite string on 16 August.
In another raid, 20 cones of strings were recovered from the shop of Mohammad Daud (26) in Jafarabad and 364 cones were recovered from his residence at Yamuna Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain reportedly said.
As many as 327 cases pertaining to Chinese manjha have been registered, the police added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
