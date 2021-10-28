China’s Unilateral Decision to Bring New Land Border Law is Concerning: India

“Such unilateral move will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier, whether it is on the Boundary Question or for maintaining peace and tranquility along the LAC in India-China Border areas,” he continued.

“We also expect that China will avoid undertaking action under the pretext of this law which could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas. Furthermore, the passage of this new law does not in our view confer any legitimacy to the 'so called' China Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963 which Government of India has consistently maintained is an illegal and invalid document," he added.

The law would become operational from 1 January 2022 and states that “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China are sacred and inviolable.”

