China’s Unilateral Decision to Bring New Land Border Law is Concerning: India

India says that China's unilateral decision to bring new Land Border Law is of concern in terms of the border conflict.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, 27 October, said China’s new “Land Boundary Law”, passed on Saturday, can have implications on the existing bilateral agreements on border management, as well as on the unresolved boundary question.
This announcement by China comes at a time when the two countries are engaged in ongoing discussions to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh.
“Such unilateral move will have no bearing on the arrangements that both sides have already reached earlier, whether it is on the Boundary Question or for maintaining peace and tranquility along the LAC in India-China Border areas,” he continued.
“We also expect that China will avoid undertaking action under the pretext of this law which could unilaterally alter the situation in the India-China border areas. Furthermore, the passage of this new law does not in our view confer any legitimacy to the 'so called' China Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963 which Government of India has consistently maintained is an illegal and invalid document," he added.
The law would become operational from 1 January 2022 and states that “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China are sacred and inviolable.”
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the move would have no bearing on the agreements reached by both sides regarding the boundary or the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the LAC. He also stated that they expect China to avoid taking action that can alter the situation under the India-China border areas.
The law further specifies that China will take measures to strengthen border defence, improve public services and infrastructure, support economic and social development and promote coordination between border defence and social and economic development in border areas.
