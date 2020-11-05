COVID-19: China Temporarily Bars Entry of Indians With Valid Visas

China on Thursday, 5 November temporarily suspended entry of Indians holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes after almost 20 Indians of Air India Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) travelling to Wuhan on 30 October were tested COVID-19 positive. The Chinese embassy in India in a statement said: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits,” reported Times of India.

It further stated: “Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China can submit visa application to the Chinese embassy/consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after 3 November 2020 is not affected," News 18 reported. Air India had planned four flights to China between 13 November and 4 December, which could be impacted. As per officials in Beijing, more than 1,500 Indians had registered to return to China. Beijing’s new announcement makes their return to China uncertain, reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday, 5 November, said that the city could soon become ‘corona capital of the country’. India on Thursday reported 50,209 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 83,64,086. The death toll increased by 704 to 1,24,315.

(With inputs from TOI, News18 and Hindustan Times)