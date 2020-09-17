China Should Work With India for Complete Disengagement: MEA

MEA said both countries should take forward the process for complete disengagement of troops. The Quint Image of China’s flag (L) and India’s flag (R), and maps of UTs of J&K and Ladakh, used for representational purposes. | (Photo: The Quint) India MEA said both countries should take forward the process for complete disengagement of troops.

External Affairs Ministry (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday, 17 September, said both India and China should focus on easing tensions in the friction areas. He said both countries should take forward the process for complete disengagement of troops from all friction points, including the Pangong lake. "The Chinese side should sincerely work with the Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake as well as de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols on maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas," Srivastava said.

The MEA statement comes after Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday said that it was for India to initiate the process to disengage.

“We hope the Chinese side will strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and not make further attempts to unilaterally change status quo,” said Srivastava.

"There was consensus between the ministers of the two sides, during both the meetings, that there should be quick and complete disengagement of troops from all friction areas along the LAC," he added.

The statement said both sides should focus on easing tensions in the friction areas by refraining from any actions that may lead to an escalation in the situation. “This requires strict adherence to the bilateral agreements and protocols and not making unilateral attempts to change the status quo," he added. Tension in eastern Ladakh increased manifold following the Galwan Valley clashes on 15 June in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed. The situation deteriorated again after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong Lake on the intervening night of 29 and 30 August.

(With inputs from PTI)